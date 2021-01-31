PTA told IHC About Blocking 980,000 links Containing Objectionable Content

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that till January 2021, the authority has blocked 980,000 links containing hate speech, controversial and objectionable content.

In a report submitted to the IHC, PTA stated that the pornographic material was one of the most blocked content. According to the report, PTA has blocked 865,187 links of pornographic websites. Moreover, PTA also removed over 16,000 links of websites and blogs containing hate material against defence forces and national security. Furthermore, 22,000 pieces of content containing sectarianism were also blocked by the authority.

The PTA report stated the authority contacted the management of the social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, in order to remove content from sites.

Just recently, PTA has erased 778 links of a film’s blasphemous content from online media. According to the PTA, it “distinguished 778 links on different stages, such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Daily Motion, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, Ladyofheaven.com, and Moviefit.me and Bestnetflix.com were having trailers and promotions of the film”.

Source: Dawn News