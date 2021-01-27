The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked 452 links of the blasphemous contents of a movie of Netflix. The authority has informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC was hearing the petition.

PTA counsel submitted the report to IHC that the authority had detected 778 links where the blasphemous content was accessible. Out of 778 links 452 links had been blocked, he informed IHC. PTA further highlighted that the trailer of film was uploaded on Netflix and if it was uploaded on any other website then the authority would be strictly directed them to remove it.

The authority has also shared in the last hearing that it has asked the popular social media websites to open their offices in Pakistan in order to block the unwanted contents.

PTA Blocks 452 links of Netflix Movie

PTA further suggested that a permanent ban should be implemented on Netflix for uploading a ‘sacrilegious’ film. Other than that, Google, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook should be instructed to open their franchises within six months in Pakistan.

Once all these social media platforms open their offices in Pakistan, it will get easy for PTA to implement its rules and regulations according to law.

Furthermore, the Islamabad High Court directed the PTA to submit another report and postponed the hearing for the next fourteen days.

