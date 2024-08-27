PTA Blocks 69,000 Illegal SIMs

PTA has blocked 69,000 SIM cards in a recent operation regarding the misuse of illegal SIMs. These sims were issued on the basis of identity cards that were either canceled or fake.

The authorities are resolute in keeping the telecommunications network of this country free from fraudsters. In the final countermove, PTA will identify and block such SIMs linked to fake identities so they cannot be used for money laundering, terrorism financing, and other cybercrimes.

It involved a thorough investigation into the record of SIM cards while cross-matching them with NADRA for discrepancies. SIM cards that were issued on either cancelled or non-existent identity cards were considered for immediate suspension.

The PTA has asked its citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to a SIM card. They can dial the PTA helpline number or file complaints on the authority’s online portal.

Besides blocking these illegal SIMs, PTA has taken serious measures to further strengthen the process of verification at the time of issuance of SIMs. Mobile operators will now have to conduct strict due diligence prior to issuance of SIMs by verifying the identity of their subscribers and retaining biometric data.

Moreover, it is highly appreciated by the public and LEAs because the PTA, from time to time, cracked down on the sale of illegal SIMs throughout the country. In addition, the seizure is viewed as a major milestone in the war against cybercrime, ensuring the security of Pakistan’s telecommunications infrastructure.