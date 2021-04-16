PTA blocks all Social Media Platforms Temporarily to Maintain Law and Order

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Apr 16, 2021
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked all social media platforms today, including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, and YouTube for some hours. These sites will resume working at 3 PM. This is the very first time that PTA has imposed a ban on all social media sites across the country.

This decision is taken on the instructions of the Ministry of Interior to maintain the law and order situation in the country. The notification issued by the Ministry of Interior didn’t mention the reason behind suspension however it seems that this decision is taken after unrest in Pakistan due to the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest.

Yesterday, Pakistan had imposed a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan under anti-terrorism act, even their social media accounts were suspended. PEMRA ordered all TV channels not to provide any coverage to the banned organization. Previously PTA had suspended mobile phone services in areas where this party was protesting especially in Islamabad and some parts of Punjab.

