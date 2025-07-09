PTA Blocks Over 105,000 Blasphemous URLs

In a significant move to combat online blasphemy, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revealed it has blocked 105,296 URLs associated with blasphemous content posted across websites, mobile applications, and major social media platforms. The revelation came during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Rana Iradat Sharif Khan.

Officials from both the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) provided detailed briefings to the Committee on their joint efforts to monitor, investigate, and eliminate online content deemed blasphemous under national laws.

PTA Blocks Blasphemous URLs: Crackdown Under PECA Section 37(1)

The chairman PTA informed the committee that the crackdown was being conducted under the authority granted by Section 37(1) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, which empowers the PTA to block or remove unlawful online content.

To facilitate this, the PTA has developed multiple complaint-lodging systems for the public and government bodies, including a dedicated email channel specifically for reporting blasphemous material. The channel has been widely publicized via newspapers and online platforms to encourage citizen engagement.

A technical content monitoring system is also in place, which automates the process of identifying and blocking prohibited content. This includes content related not only to blasphemy but also to pornography, gambling, and anti-state activities.

“PTA is fulfilling its constitutional and legal mandate to protect public sentiment and religious sanctity on the internet. -Chairman PTA

NCCIA Prosecutions and Anti-Blasphemy Cells

The Additional Director of NCCIA informed the committee that the agency is working closely with the PTA and has been at the forefront of tracing, investigating, and prosecuting individuals involved in the dissemination of blasphemous content.

Between 2021 and 2024, 1,314 accounts have been blocked, and 12 individuals have been convicted by trial courts for posting or circulating such material online.

To strengthen enforcement, Anti-Blasphemy Cells have been established within 15 Cyber Crime units of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). These specialized units act swiftly upon receiving complaints, leveraging advanced cyber forensics tools to trace IP addresses and online activity of suspected offenders.

“We are not just blocking content but also bringing perpetrators to justice, multiple arrests had been made with more under investigation.

PTA Blocks Blasphemous URLs: Zero Tolerance for Blasphemy

Chairman Rana Iradat Sharif Khan stressed that zero tolerance must be adopted in dealing with all forms of blasphemy, particularly those targeting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). He urged all agencies to act decisively and without delay.

The Committee members unanimously condemned any form of disrespect toward the Prophet and emphasized that strict measures were necessary to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

However, the Committee also emphasized that protection of minority rights and ensuring interfaith harmony are equally critical. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a balanced approach, firm against blasphemy, yet protective of the country’s diverse religious fabric.

While we will not allow anyone to attack the honor of our Holy Prophet, we must also uphold the rights of all communities as per the Constitution. -Committee member

Citizen Complaint Integration Across Provinces

In a related briefing, the Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs informed the Committee about ongoing efforts to integrate provincial-level grievance redressal systems, including those of AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan, with the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal (PCP).

This unified system aims to ensure transparent, centralized complaint tracking and more efficient resolution across the country. The Committee welcomed the move, viewing it as a step toward strengthened digital governance and citizen empowerment.

The revelations reflect Pakistan’s growing investment in cybersecurity infrastructure, especially in monitoring religiously sensitive content. It also highlights the increasing use of legal frameworks like PECA and the importance of inter-agency coordination in tackling complex online threats.

However, digital rights activists are likely to keep a close eye on how these measures are implemented to ensure they are not misused or lead to over-censorship. The Committee did not take any questions from the press regarding potential freedom of expression concerns or judicial oversight of the PTA’s blocking decisions.

