The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken significant strides to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities. The recent upgrade and reactivation of the Web Management System (WMS) have empowered the PTA to more effectively combat illegal mobile apps, websites, and online content.

The upgraded WMS has proven to be a valuable asset in the PTA’s arsenal. Since its reactivation, the system has successfully blocked a substantial number of digital platforms that violate Pakistan’s digital regulations. To date, 183 mobile applications and 2,369 websites have been blocked for hosting prohibited content.

PTA Blocks Thousands of Illegal Websites and Mobile Apps to Combat Digital Threats

The PTA’s enhanced oversight capabilities allow it to monitor online content within its technical limitations. Any platform found to be in breach of Pakistan’s digital laws is swiftly taken down, ensuring a safer and more compliant digital environment.

In addition to the upgraded WMS, the PTA has initiated a comprehensive cybersecurity audit for telecom operators. Moreover, this audit aims to fortify the cybersecurity defences of the entire telecom sector, ensuring that Pakistan’s digital infrastructure is resilient against cyber threats.

Key Areas of the Audit

The cybersecurity audit will focus on several critical areas:

Implementation of Cybersecurity Framework: Telecom operators will be evaluated on their adherence to the prescribed cybersecurity framework. This includes assessing the presence and effectiveness of firewalls and other security measures.

Staff Security Clearance: The audit will scrutinize the security clearance of staff members working for telecom operators. Ensuring that only trusted individuals handle sensitive information is paramount for maintaining data security.

Data Protection: Telecom operators will be assessed on their measures to prevent data leakage. Protecting user data, including personal and sensitive information, is a top priority for the PTA.

Meanwhile, some reports are circulating on the internet claiming that PTA has initiated cyber security audits of the telecom licensees. However, PTA has clarified that this audit is conducted every year to ensure the security and resilience of telecom infrastructure/environment and to ensure cyber protection of end users of telecom services.

