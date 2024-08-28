PTA Blocks Thousands of Illegal Websites and Mobile Apps to Combat Digital Threats
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken significant strides to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities. The recent upgrade and reactivation of the Web Management System (WMS) have empowered the PTA to more effectively combat illegal mobile apps, websites, and online content.
The upgraded WMS has proven to be a valuable asset in the PTA’s arsenal. Since its reactivation, the system has successfully blocked a substantial number of digital platforms that violate Pakistan’s digital regulations. To date, 183 mobile applications and 2,369 websites have been blocked for hosting prohibited content.
The PTA’s enhanced oversight capabilities allow it to monitor online content within its technical limitations. Any platform found to be in breach of Pakistan’s digital laws is swiftly taken down, ensuring a safer and more compliant digital environment.
In addition to the upgraded WMS, the PTA has initiated a comprehensive cybersecurity audit for telecom operators. Moreover, this audit aims to fortify the cybersecurity defences of the entire telecom sector, ensuring that Pakistan’s digital infrastructure is resilient against cyber threats.
Key Areas of the Audit
The cybersecurity audit will focus on several critical areas:
- Implementation of Cybersecurity Framework: Telecom operators will be evaluated on their adherence to the prescribed cybersecurity framework. This includes assessing the presence and effectiveness of firewalls and other security measures.
- Staff Security Clearance: The audit will scrutinize the security clearance of staff members working for telecom operators. Ensuring that only trusted individuals handle sensitive information is paramount for maintaining data security.
- Data Protection: Telecom operators will be assessed on their measures to prevent data leakage. Protecting user data, including personal and sensitive information, is a top priority for the PTA.
Meanwhile, some reports are circulating on the internet claiming that PTA has initiated cyber security audits of the telecom licensees. However, PTA has clarified that this audit is conducted every year to ensure the security and resilience of telecom infrastructure/environment and to ensure cyber protection of end users of telecom services.
This is what the PTA has said to clarify the issue.
With reference to recent news reports stating that PTA has initiated cyber security audits of the telecom licensees, it is clarified that cyber security audit is regularly conducted yearly under the PTA Cyber Security Regulations 2020. The audit is done with the objective to ensure security and resilience of telecom infrastructure/environment and to ensure cyber protection of end users of telecom services. This audit is conducted through third-party auditors for transparency and to maintain international cybersecurity standards.
It is further clarified that under this audit no scrutiny of employees of Licensees is being done as it is not part of PTA’s audit practices. PTA remains committed to ensuring the security of the telecom sector to ensure a safe and secure digital experience for all users in Pakistan.
The PTA’s initiatives to enhance cybersecurity reflect its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s digital ecosystem. By strengthening its enforcement capabilities and conducting thorough audits, the PTA is also working towards creating a more secure and resilient online environment for citizens and businesses alike.
As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the PTA’s proactive approach to cybersecurity will be instrumental in protecting Pakistan from emerging threats and ensuring a safe and secure digital future.
