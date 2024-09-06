The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced the deployment of 170 cellular sites in the Upper Dir district by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to improve mobile services in this remote area. This development demonstrates a strong commitment from both the PTA and the CMOs to expand cellular coverage and enhance service quality, particularly in rural regions where connectivity has been a challenge.

Over the past year, CMOs have installed 10 new sites in Upper Dir, signalling a continued effort to bridge the digital divide. This expansion is part of broader national initiatives to provide better connectivity in underserved areas of Pakistan. According to PTA data, Telenor leads the way with 73 installations, followed by Jazz with 47, Zong with 42, and Ufone with 8. The distribution of these sites shows that CMOs are actively competing to offer better services and address the connectivity issues faced by the residents of Upper Dir.

PTA Boosts Mobile Connectivity with 170 New Cellular Sites in Upper Dir

In the third quarter of 2023, a PTA survey in Upper Dir identified some challenges with the quality of service provided by Telenor and Jazz. Specifically, Telenor’s data rate and Jazz’s call completion ratio were below standard. However, through optimization efforts, these issues were promptly addressed, leading to significant improvements in service. An analysis of Operational Support System (OSS) Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) from the second quarter of 2024 confirmed these enhancements, showing marked progress in connectivity and performance.

PTA also planned for a follow-up survey for the fourth quarter of 2024 to reassess the quality of service (QoS) in the district. However, this survey will be dependent on weather conditions, as Upper Dir’s mountainous terrain and frequent power outages present challenges to consistent mobile coverage. The difficult terrain and weather-related obstacles highlight the need for ongoing efforts to ensure reliable mobile services in remote regions.

PTA remains dedicated to enhancing mobile services across Pakistan and has implemented several initiatives to improve cellular coverage and QoS. These initiatives include the installation of new cellular sites, upgrading existing infrastructure to 4G, and identifying underserved areas for development through the Universal Service Fund (USF). PTA also rolled out advanced technologies such as sector splitting, Massive MIMO, VoWiFi, WiFi-Offloading, and VoLTE to increase coverage and improve capacity.

Additionally, PTA is actively involved in conducting spectrum auctions and planning the gradual phase-out of 3G services to optimize spectrum utilization. To further boost telecom penetration, PTA has introduced the National Roaming Facility, which allows consumers to access network coverage regardless of their CMO subscription. The Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoIT&T) recently approved the Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework, which promotes the competitive and fair sharing of telecom infrastructure. This initiative will reduce both capital and operational costs for CMOs, encouraging further network expansion throughout Pakistan.

With these efforts, PTA is making strides toward improving mobile connectivity and ensuring that even the most remote areas benefit from the digital revolution.