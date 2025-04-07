PTA Briefs Lawmakers on Starlink License and BEEP App Launch

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) updated the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecom regarding the licensing status of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service.

PTA officials informed the committee that Starlink has been granted a temporary license by SUPARCO. However, a full commercial license will only be issued once the necessary regulatory framework is finalized. These guidelines are currently being developed with support from international consultants.

Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja stated that there are no major obstacles in Starlink’s application. She added that the framework aims to ensure Starlink’s operations align with national regulations and security requirements.

Meanwhile, the National Information Technology Board (NITB) briefed lawmakers on the BEEP application—a secure digital communication platform designed for government use. The app includes features such as encrypted audio/video calls, document sharing, and secure video conferencing.

NITB confirmed that BEEP has completed its testing phase, passed third-party security audits, and is hosted on the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) servers to ensure data privacy.

Committee members appreciated the initiative and stressed the need for its immediate rollout across all federal ministries and departments. They emphasized the importance of local, secure alternatives to foreign communication tools to protect sensitive government data.

The meeting underscored the government’s push for digital sovereignty, secure communication, and improved internet infrastructure through private and international collaborations.

