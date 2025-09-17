PTA Chairman Challenges IHC Decision to Remove Him, Files Intra-Court Appeal

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez ur Rehman has filed an intra-court appeal challenging the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to remove him from office.

The appeal, submitted under the 1972 Ordinance, seeks to overturn the ruling announced earlier in the day by Justice Babar Sattar, who declared the chairman’s appointment invalid. The petition maintains that the incumbent chairman’s appointment was made in accordance with the law and relevant regulations.

According to the case record, Hafeez ur Rehman was appointed as Member (Administration) of the PTA on 24 May 2023, and a day later, on 25 May 2023, he was elevated to the position of chairman. The appeal argues that both appointments followed due process and should therefore remain valid.

The filing further states that the chairman has been discharging his duties in line with applicable laws and rules. It stresses that the appeal is intended to reaffirm the legality of his appointment and ensure continuity in the regulator’s leadership.

In addition to contesting the IHC ruling, the appellant has requested that the matter be fixed for urgent hearing, citing the importance of maintaining clarity in the functioning of the telecommunication authority.

The IHC’s decision has raised questions about the process of appointments within the PTA, an institution that plays a pivotal role in Pakistan’s digital and regulatory framework. The case will be closely watched as it proceeds through the courts.