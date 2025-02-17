PTA Chairman Confirms 5G Spectrum Auction Before June 2025

Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, has stated that 2025 will be a transformative year for the country’s telecom sector, with the expected 5G spectrum auction in the first half of the year. He made these remarks during the Regulatory Masterclass event, held in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) under the theme “5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity.”

During his address, Chairman PTA emphasized the government’s commitment to resolving key challenges faced by the telecom industry. He acknowledged the industry’s concerns regarding Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), spectrum pricing, and payment obligations in U.S. dollars. PTA, he assured, is actively working as a facilitator to address these issues and ensure a smoother transition to advanced telecom technologies.

He further noted that these challenges can be tackled effectively through collaboration between the government and telecom operators. He highlighted that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is in the process of formulating a National Fiberization Plan, a crucial step toward strengthening digital infrastructure in the country. As part of this initiative, the government has already initiated the process of hiring a consultant to oversee the plan’s development and execution.

According to Chairman PTA, the realization of digital highways and improved connectivity is critical for Pakistan’s digital transformation. These advancements will not only enhance internet accessibility but also contribute to the growth of various digital services, fostering innovation and economic progress.

Providing further details, Director General (DG) PTA revealed that the 5G spectrum auction is expected to take place before June 2025, while commercial 5G services will likely be launched either by the end of the year or in early 2026. The government and PTA are working diligently to ensure a smooth rollout, considering both technical and financial aspects to make the transition as efficient as possible.

The introduction of 5G in Pakistan will bring faster internet speeds, lower latency, and improved network reliability, benefiting industries such as e-commerce, healthcare, education, and smart cities. The technology will also play a key role in driving advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and automation.

While challenges remain, such as the high cost of infrastructure development, regulatory hurdles, and spectrum pricing concerns, the government and PTA are optimistic that collaborative efforts with telecom operators and stakeholders will help overcome these obstacles. The success of 5G deployment will depend on effective policy-making, investment in digital infrastructure, and a supportive regulatory environment.

With 2025 approaching, Pakistan is gearing up to join the global race for 5G connectivity, aiming to position itself among countries leading in digital transformation. If successfully implemented, 5G will not only enhance mobile broadband services but also drive socio-economic growth and technological innovation across the country.