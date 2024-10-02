Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman, Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman, addressed recent internet issues and clarified the limitations faced by the PTA regarding internet speed and service disruptions. Speaking to journalists, he stated that the authority cannot deliberately slowdown internet speeds and reassured that current problems will be resolved by the end of October.

During the discussion, he further revealed that 93% of platforms are adhering to regulations, with the notable exception of X (formerly Twitter). He explained that the decision to block X was made by the federal government, and the PTA is only responsible for enforcing the decision. “We will restore access to X when the government instructs us to do so,” he said. Despite X’s low compliance rate of 27%, PTA chairman emphasized that the PTA remains hopeful for improvement. He also drew comparisons with other countries, pointing out that India had shut down the internet 116 times in 2023, while Pakistan had limited internet shutdowns to seven instances during the same period.

PTA Chairman Confirms Internet Slowdown Will End by October

National security, he further explained, remains a priority when making decisions about internet shutdowns. He noted that on Muharram 10, mobile services were suspended only in specific areas and for limited periods, a change from previous widespread shutdowns. He referenced similar measures taken in other countries, including Bangladesh, where mobile services were suspended during elections. “Decisions to shut down services are based on intelligence reports, and no security agency writes directly to us,” Hafeezur Rahman clarified. He mentioned that mobile data services in Panjgur are currently suspended due to security concerns. Additionally, a request to shut down services during the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) was rejected by the PTA.

See Also: Internet Woes: Government Promises Swift Resolution

PTA chairman also highlighted the PTA’s efforts to combat illegal content online. The authority has requested social media platforms to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) tools to monitor and block such content. He acknowledged challenges in the country’s telecom infrastructure, such as poor GSM service, and attributed these to Pakistan’s limited spectrum availability compared to neighboring countries like India. Hafeezur Rahman explained that Pakistan has a spectrum of 274 MHz, significantly lower than India’s 470 MHz, leading to issues like call drops. However, he was optimistic about improvements with the upcoming 5G auction, slated for April next year. “Once 5G is introduced, we expect not only a reduction in call drops but also enhanced 4G service quality,” PTA chairman said.

With 160,000 kilometers of fiber optics laid across the country, the PTA chairman expressed confidence that the overall quality of mobile services will improve, especially with the expansion of the 5G network.