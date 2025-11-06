PTA Chairman Hafeez ur Rehman Elected SATRC Chairman

PTA Chairman Hafeez ur Rehman was elected SATRC Chairman during the ongoing South Asian Telecommunications Regulators’ Council (SATRC) meeting in Islamabad. The unanimous decision by representatives of South Asian member countries highlights Pakistan’s growing leadership in regional telecom and digital cooperation.

The three-day SATRC conference, hosted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), brings together telecom regulators, ICT experts, and industry leaders from across South Asia to discuss digital transformation, sustainable ICT development, and cross-border telecom collaboration. The meeting will continue until November 7.

Chairman Hafeez ur Rehman’s election was widely welcomed by member countries. In his remarks, he emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive digital growth, advanced technologies, and regional ICT cooperation.

Pakistan will continue to strengthen regional collaboration through the adoption of advanced technologies. -Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman

The SATRC 2025 meeting focuses on key topics including 5G deployment, cybersecurity, regulatory frameworks, and fostering innovation in the digital economy. By hosting the event, Pakistan underscores its pivotal role in shaping the regional ICT landscape.

The election of PTA Chairman Hafeez ur Rehman as SATRC Chairman strengthens Pakistan’s voice in regional telecom policymaking. It also positions the country as a regional enabler of digital connectivity, helping member states accelerate telecom reforms and ICT infrastructure development.

Experts note that the PTA’s leadership in SATRC will facilitate knowledge-sharing, regulatory alignment, and collaborative projects across South Asia. This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader strategy of promoting ease of doing business, digital innovation, and regional cooperation.

The three-day conference also includes panels with telecom regulators, industry experts, and private-sector leaders, providing a platform for sharing best practices, policy innovations, and insights into emerging technologies.

With PTA Chairman Hafeez ur Rehman elected SATRC Chairman, Pakistan is expected to play a central role in driving regional telecom policies, encouraging investment, and supporting sustainable digital growth across South Asia.

