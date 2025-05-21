PTA Chairman in Hot Water Over Drug Remark to Senator Aimal Wali Khan

A heated exchange erupted during a Senate committee meeting when Awami National Party (ANP) leader Senator Aimal Wali Khan clashed with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeez ur Rehman over an alleged remark involving drug use. The controversy began when the PTA chairman sarcastically asked the senator, “Give me one of those hashish cigarettes too,” implying that Senator Aimal was under the influence of drugs. The comment sparked outrage.

Senator Aimal, visibly angered, confronted the Chairman and said, “What’s your problem? How can a government officer accuse me of smoking hashish?” He condemned the remark as unacceptable and disrespectful, especially coming from a senior official.

“This attitude from a public servant is not tolerable. Who gave you the courage to speak like this?” Aimal questioned.

Despite repeated apologies from the PTA Chairman during the session, the senator refused to back down. “It’s not a matter of apology now. I want his resignation,” Aimal stated in a later interview with Samaa TV.

He further announced his plan to move a privilege motion in the Senate against the PTA Chairman. “I will make sure that he is removed from his position. Such behavior cannot go unchecked,” he said.

The incident took place during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Underdeveloped Areas, chaired by Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani. As tensions escalated, the PTA Chairman was forced to leave the meeting.

Senator Durrani supported Aimal’s stance, stating, “The words used by the PTA Chairman are not acceptable. He has not just insulted one senator but the entire committee.” He added that the matter would be raised with the Prime Minister and that the Secretary of IT has also been directed to take notice.

“This behavior has no place in a parliamentary meeting. Public servants must maintain decorum,” Durrani emphasized. The committee plans to officially write to the Prime Minister, demanding action against the PTA Chairman.

Speaking to the media, Aimal further said, “These officers are public servants, and we are the public’s representatives. I was taught by my elders to respond strongly when insulted.”

When asked by a reporter why he didn’t accept the Chairman’s repeated apologies, Aimal replied, “I don’t want an apology. I want him to step down.”

He made it clear that he would raise the issue in both the Senate and with the Prime Minister directly. The incident has sparked criticism across political circles, with many calling for stricter conduct guidelines for government officials appearing before parliamentary committees.

The PTA chairman’s comment and the fallout that followed have now turned into a major controversy, putting pressure on the government to take disciplinary action. As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on how the Prime Minister’s office responds to this unprecedented showdown between a public servant and a sitting senator.

