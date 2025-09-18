PTA Chairman Restored After IHC Division Bench Suspends Justice Babar Sattar’s Removal Order

The Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) division bench on Wednesday suspended the earlier judgment of Justice Babar Sattar that had declared the appointment of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez ur Rehman unlawful. The order effectively restores him to office pending further proceedings.

Earlier this week, Justice Babar Sattar, in a detailed 99-page judgment, ruled that the federal government had manipulated recruitment rules and procedures to accommodate a pre-selected candidate, undermining constitutional principles of merit and transparency. The court ordered the immediate removal of Hafeez ur Rehman and directed the senior-most PTA member to serve as acting chairman.

Following the ruling, Hafeez ur Rehman filed an intra-court appeal under the 1972 Ordinance, challenging the single bench’s decision. He argued that his appointment as Member (Administration) on May 24, 2023, and subsequent elevation to chairman on May 25, 2023, were both made in accordance with law and established regulations. The appeal maintained that continuity in the authority’s leadership was critical and requested urgent relief.

The division bench has now granted interim relief, suspending the single bench’s order until the appeal is adjudicated. This development means that Hafeez ur Rehman will continue to serve as chairman while the matter remains under judicial consideration.

The legal dispute has drawn considerable attention, given the PTA’s pivotal role in regulating Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, internet governance, and data privacy framework. Analysts note that the outcome of the case could set important precedents for transparency and independence in appointments to key regulatory bodies.