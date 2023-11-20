PTA Champions Child Online Safety on World Children’s Day

On World Children’s Day, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reaffirms its commitment to ensure safety and security of the children of Pakistan in the digital realm.

Acknowledging the digital impact on children, PTA is dedicated to ensure a safer internet that meets their educational needs and promotes positive online interactions.

PTA has collaborated with Meta, TikTok, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and other prominent organizations to pursue the cause of promoting a safer online environment for the youth. Through these partnerships and collaborative efforts, the regulator is striving to create a digital space where children can learn, play, and connect without compromising their personal and digital security.

Also Read: PTA Conducts Successful Raid against Illegal Internet Service Provider in Layyah