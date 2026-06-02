PTA Claims 5G Rollout Begins in 22 Cities, 4G Speeds to Rise to Around 40 Mbps

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officials informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication that the country’s ongoing 5G rollout is expected to significantly improve internet connectivity, with average 4G speeds projected to increase to around 40 Mbps following the recent spectrum auction.

During the committee meeting, PTA officials said 5G services had already been launched in 22 cities across Pakistan as part of the initial rollout phase.

Officials stated that the recent spectrum auction would not only support the expansion of 5G services but also improve the overall quality and performance of existing 4G networks nationwide.

According to PTA representatives, the initial benchmark speed for 5G services has been set at 50 Mbps, while testing conducted in Islamabad’s F-8 sector recorded internet speeds reaching nearly 100 Mbps. We also recently tested the Ufone 5G at the F11 Markaz, Islamabad, with speeds ranging up to 750 Mbps.

The authority further informed lawmakers that 5G services had already been activated in four sectors of Islamabad, although the Red Zone area has yet to receive coverage.

PTA officials said a formal review of the 5G rollout would be conducted after one year to evaluate implementation progress, service quality, and network expansion targets.

The committee meeting also highlighted ongoing operational challenges facing the telecom sector, particularly prolonged electricity load shedding.

Officials warned that telecom infrastructure and mobile internet services continue to be affected by extended power outages in several parts of the country, where load shedding reportedly ranges between 12 and 15 hours daily.

“Telecom companies cannot sustain 10 hours of load shedding,” PTA officials told lawmakers, adding that discussions were underway with the Ministry of IT, Nepra, and the Power Division to address electricity-related disruptions affecting telecom operations.

Officials said telecom operators currently have limited battery backup capacity, making uninterrupted mobile and internet services difficult during extended power cuts.

The PTA also confirmed that 5G services had now been enabled on Apple iPhones in Pakistan. According to officials, 5G connectivity is currently available on iPhone 17 and newer models, while activation on older devices may take additional time.

PTA officials noted that Apple generally enables telecom services in new markets approximately one year after licensing approvals, adding that the authority and the Ministry of IT had coordinated efforts to accelerate the rollout of 5G services on iPhones in Pakistan.

The government has increasingly positioned 5G technology as a central component of Pakistan’s broader digital transformation agenda aimed at improving internet quality, supporting emerging technologies, and strengthening the telecom sector.

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