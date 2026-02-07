The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has clarified that spectrum caps will be strictly enforced at the point of bid entry in the upcoming 5G auction, addressing concerns raised by mobile network operators regarding the auction’s Information Memorandum (IM).

In written responses to operators’ queries, the PTA stated that any request to increase a bid will only be processed if it remains within the prescribed spectrum caps. The authority emphasized that the auction system’s activity rules are designed to prevent violations of spectrum limits at every stage of bid processing. According to the PTA, the bid-processing algorithm can clearly specify that bids are accepted only when they comply with both activity rules and spectrum caps, without altering the substance of the auction framework.

PTA Clarifies Strict Spectrum Caps Enforcement in Upcoming 5G Auction

The regulator also removed ambiguity around bid pricing during the clock auction phase by confirming that bids to maintain position may only be submitted at the prevailing Clock Price.

Providing further insight into the auction mechanics, the PTA explained that the Electronic Auction System (EAS) continuously re-tests the bid queue after any bid is fully or partially processed. This re-testing begins from the lowest price point and continues until either no bids remain in the queue or all remaining bids are deemed unprocessable under the rules.

On the determination of processed prices, the PTA clarified that when at least one decrease bid is fully or partially applied and overall demand equals supply, the processed price will be set at the highest bid price among the applied decrease bids. The authority confirmed that this clarification will be formally incorporated into the final version of the Information Memorandum.

The PTA noted that these clarifications will be further elaborated during upcoming engagements with stakeholders, including the Information Session scheduled for February 16, the Bidder Seminar on March 4, and the Mock Auction on March 5, as preparations continue for the long-anticipated spectrum auction.

See Also: PTA Sets Fixed Bid Price Bands for 5G Spectrum Auction