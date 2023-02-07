PTA Conducts 2nd Successful Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs in Rawat

Advertisement

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has carried out another successful raid, against illegal activation of SIMs, at two franchisees of a mobile company in Rawat.

During the raid, BVS devices, silicon thumbs, original CNICs and SIM cards were confiscated. A total of four suspects were arrested. Further investigation is underway at FIA. Earlier, PTA had filed a complaint with FIA based upon information regarding suspicious issuance of SIMs at the sale channels.

The raids are part of PTA’s efforts to actively prevent attempts to circumvent the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This demonstrates PTA’s determination and persistent efforts in stopping illegal issuance of SIMs.

