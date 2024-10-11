PTA Conducts Mobile QoS Survey Across Pakistan: Zong & Jazz Lead

In a recent development, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) completed an extensive Quality of Service (QoS) survey across 23 cities in Pakistan. PTA evaluated the performance of Pakistan’s Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs). The PTA Mobile QoS survey spanned four provinces—Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—covering around 4,000 km per CMO over 83 days. The basic purpose was to assess mobile network coverage, voice services, and broadband speed, providing critical insights into Pakistan’s telecom landscape.

Key Performance Indicators and Survey Methodology

During the survey, PTA conducted 0.38 million mobile broadband tests and 57,500 voice and SMS tests. The authority reportedly used automated QoS monitoring tools. The CMOs were assessed based on compliance with KPIs outlined in NGMS licenses and QoS Regulations 2021. The primary metrics assessed included:

Download Throughput (Mbps): Speed at which users can download data.

Speed at which users can download data. Upload Throughput (Mbps): Speed at which users can upload data.

Speed at which users can upload data. Call Connection Time: Time taken to connect a call.

Time taken to connect a call. SMS Send Time: Speed of sending text messages.

Speed of sending text messages. Network Latency: Delay in data transmission.

Key Findings of the PTA Mobile QoS Survey (Q2 2024)

The survey underscored the strengths and weaknesses of Pakistan’s mobile network operators. While progress was seen in certain areas, some operators struggled to meet the expectations in a data-driven market.

1. Download Speeds

Zong appeared as the leader in download throughput. The network provider consistently delivered faster speeds, followed closely by Jazz. However, Ufone and Telenor exhibited slower download speeds, underscoring the need for these operators to improve their data infrastructure.

2. Network Latency

Latency is an important factor for smooth internet experiences, particularly in gaming and streaming. Zong topped this category with the lowest latency at 26.1 milliseconds, delivering quicker data transmission. Jazz followed with a commendable 33.7 ms. Unfortunately, Ufone (41.9 ms) and Telenor (38.7 ms) lagged significantly, indicating slower responsiveness. It is quite frustrating for users in high-demand applications.

3. Call Connection and SMS Performance

In terms of call connection times, Zong and Jazz once again led the pack with faster call setup times. However, Telenor and Ufone exhibited slower performance, which may affect customer satisfaction. Ufone performed well in SMS send times, however, it may not compensate for its overall slower network performance.

Areas for Improvement: Ufone and Telenor’s Struggles

Zong and Jazz maintained strong performances across most categories, but the survey exposed notable shortcomings for Ufone and Telenor. Both operators faced challenges in maintaining competitive download speeds, slower latency, and longer call connection times. In an era where users rely on fast, reliable mobile data, these weaknesses could affect their market competitiveness.

PTA has directed Ufone and Telenor to enhance their network quality, particularly in high-demand areas, where performance issues were most apparent. The PTA’s latest QoS report highlights the need for these operators to upgrade their services to meet growing user expectations.

