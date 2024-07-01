PTA Conducts Raid against Illegal Issuance of SIMs in Bahawalpur

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against a Telenor franchisee located at Raja Chowk, Hasilpur.

This franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs. During the raid, 3 laptops, 1 CPU, 2 Telenor Easypaisa devices, and 34 active SIMs were seized as evidence. Additionally, 55,000 digital images of fingerprints and 368 QR codes for Telenor Easypaisa accounts were discovered on the confiscated laptops. Three persons, including an employee of Telenor Easypaisa, were apprehended on the premises by the FIA, which is currently investigating the matter further.

PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel. These raids signify the Authority’s dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs.

