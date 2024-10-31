PTA Confirms Full Internet Restoration in Pakistan After Months of Disruption

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently confirmed full internet restoration in Pakistan after months of disruption. This announcement brings a sigh of relief to all citizens as they faced slow and unreliable connectivity for several months. These disruptions caused by faults in the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 (SMW4) and Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) submarine cables, began affecting connectivity in June and August. Moreover, they created a 1750 Gbps shortfall, resulting in a significant slowdown across Pakistan’s internet services.

PTA Claims Full Internet Restoration in Pakistan After Longstanding Cable Issues

According to a PTA spokesperson, both cables are now fully operational. So, internet services are back with maximum speed and functionality. The restoration is a relief for millions of freelancers and businesses who depend on stable internet for their daily operations.

Looking ahead, Pakistan is preparing to boost its connectivity further by integrating the Pakistan East Africa Cable Express (PEACE) cable system. It has been scheduled to go live this year. PEACE will greatly improve internet bandwidth across Pakistan. PTA has also planned an additional upgrade with three new submarine cables—two from Transworld International and one from PTCL—set to be installed within the next two years. These efforts are anticipated to add resiliency and redundancy, reducing the impact of future disruptions.

After the restoration of SMW4 and AAE-1 cables, PTA aims to expand Pakistan’s internet infrastructure. No doubt, it will be a significant step forward for improved digital connectivity and reduced future disruptions.

