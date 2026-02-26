PTA Confirms Ufone–Telenor Merger to Conclude Ahead of March 10 5G Auction

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has assured that the merger between Ufone and Telenor Pakistan will be finalized before the country’s 5G spectrum auction scheduled for March 10.

Addressing the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology on Thursday, the PTA chairman said the merger is in its final stage, with regulatory documents under final review. “The Ufone–Telenor merger is at a final stage. PTA is carrying out a final review of the required documents related to the merger,” he stated, emphasizing that all formalities are being prioritized.

The merger is seen as a pivotal development for Pakistan’s telecom sector, coming just ahead of the auction of 5G spectrum, which is expected to shape the competitive dynamics of the market.

However, committee members voiced concerns over potential market concentration following the consolidation. The committee chairman highlighted that the merger must not create monopoly-like conditions. “The merger should not create any monopoly in the market,” he remarked.

Responding to these concerns, the PTA chairman said a regulatory cap has been imposed to prevent market dominance and ensure fair competition. “We have imposed a cap to avoid any single player gaining dominance,” he added, reaffirming the authority’s commitment to a competitive telecom landscape.

Industry analysts suggest that the completion of the merger ahead of the 5G auction could influence bidding strategies and spectrum allocation, potentially redefining the structure of Pakistan’s next-generation telecom sector.

Also read:

Jazz Deposits $15m for 5G Auction, Confirming Participation of All Three Telcos