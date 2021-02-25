Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Consumer Protection Services achieved British Assessment Bureau certification. The ISO 9001:2015 certification by the British Assessment Bureau serves as proof that validates the committed environment at PTA to ensuring high-quality solutions, providing up to date Complaint Management System by any regulator.

PTA Consumer Protection Services Receives British Excellence Certification

Over the time PTA has been able to address consumer inconvenience and have made continuous improvement, thereby satisfying and engaging the consumers. The PTA ISO 9001:2015 certification is reputed internationally and is recognized for its set standards of consistency and competency that utilize coping mechanisms which ultimately enhance customer satisfaction. PTA is seen to provide the highest quality solution that is recognized by this certification of ISO 9001:2015.

Following a detailed audit by the British Assessment Bureau, PTA is now entitled to apply their logo along with ACS Registrars Pakistan and UKAS on any material that comes under the regulations.

PTA has always been vigilant when it came to bridging the gap of technology with the general public. Recently, after the successful implementation of DIRBS it has urged the public not to purchase any electronic device without valid permission or Certification of Compliance as per section 29 of Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act 1996. PTA through it various consumer awareness program has ensured security from devices that posed as a threat to consumer health and security. These steps ultimately help avoid posing any compromise to the quality of the service and saving it from degradation.

