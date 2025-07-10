PTA Continues VPN Registration Process, Registers Eight Providers So Far

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has shared an update about its ongoing work to register VPN service providers in the country. According to PTA, the registration process is moving forward smoothly and aims to organise this sector better while protecting both the VPN service providers and the end users.

So far, PTA has successfully registered eight VPN service providers. Out of these, four have also been granted permission to start their operations officially. In total, the authority has received applications from nine VPN service providers up to now. This shows that more companies are interested in joining the legal framework for providing VPN services in Pakistan.

PTA has made it clear that the registration process is not facing any delays or hurdles. The registration is happening step by step as per the set procedure. The authority has also explained that there is no specific target for how many VPN providers need to be registered. Instead, any eligible provider can apply and get registered if they meet the required conditions.

PTA has stated that strict action will be taken against any unregistered VPN services operating without approval. These actions will be in line with the current policy guidelines to ensure that only authorised services are available to the public. This step is being taken to protect the rights of registered VPN companies and to ensure safe and secure services for users.

The authority believes that registering VPN service providers will help this sector grow in an organised way. It will also protect the interests of end users by ensuring they get legal and safe VPN services. The registration process started at the request of the Ministry of IT. In addition, Pakistan’s IT industry and the Software Export Board also requested that a proper system be put in place for VPN service providers.

Through this system, PTA will be able to regulate VPN providers under different frameworks and policies. The main purpose is to promote transparency, fair competition, and quality services in this area. The authority also aims to stop the misuse of VPNs that are not registered or that violate national rules.

Overall, this step will bring better regulation and support the growth of the IT and telecom sectors in Pakistan. With more VPN providers joining the legal network, both companies and users will benefit from improved trust and protection. PTA says it will continue this registration process in the coming months to cover more companies and ensure safe digital services for everyone.

You can get the details of all the registered VPN service providers here