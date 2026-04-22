PTA Orders Tower Companies to Start Building or Hand Back Their Licenses

PTA cracks down on dormant tower companies in one of the most consequential regulatory interventions in Pakistan’s telecom infrastructure sector in years, and the numbers behind the move reveal just how serious the problem has become.

Out of 15 valid Telecommunication Infrastructure Provider (Tower) (TTP) licenses issued nationwide, only nine companies have even commenced operations. Of those nine, just six have deployed 50 or more towers. That means nearly 60 percent of all TTP license holders have either not started work or made negligible progress.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has now issued a formal consultation paper proposing mandatory rollout obligations for all TTP licensees, a direct response to what it calls “speculative licensing”, where entities acquire licenses without any intention or urgency to actually build.

The Scale of the Problem

To understand why the PTA is acting now, the numbers need context.

Tower infrastructure is not a peripheral concern in telecom. It is the physical foundation on which every mobile network, 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, is built. Without sufficient tower density, operators cannot expand coverage, cannot reduce call drops, cannot improve data speeds, and cannot deploy next-generation technologies. Every dormant tower license is, in effect, a piece of Pakistan’s connectivity future that is sitting unused.

The PTA’s consultation paper is candid about the consequences: “The absence of rollout obligations has allowed speculative licensing, where entities acquire licenses without timely infrastructure deployment,” the paper states, adding that this has directly slowed down tower proliferation critical for network expansion.

TTP License Status at a Glance

Metric Figure Total valid TTP licenses issued 15 Companies that have commenced operations 9 Companies with 50+ towers deployed 6 Effectively dormant or negligible license holders 9

What the PTA Is Proposing

The PTA’s proposed solution is a structured five-year rollout framework tied directly to each company’s commencement certificate. Under the proposal, every TTP licensee would be required to meet one of two annual deployment targets:

10 towers per year , or

, or 5 Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) per year

The dual-option structure is deliberate; it provides flexibility for companies operating in different environments. Traditional towers are better suited for open coverage areas, while DAS systems are used for dense indoor or urban environments. Allowing companies to choose between the two acknowledges operational realities while still holding them to measurable outcomes.

Levelling the Playing Field

One of the stronger arguments in the PTA’s case is regulatory consistency. Other telecom license categories in Pakistan, including Long Distance International (LDI), Local Loop (LL), and Telecommunication Infrastructure Provider (TIP) licenses, already carry rollout obligations. TTP licensees have operated without equivalent conditions, creating an uneven landscape where some players are held accountable for deployment while others are not.

The PTA is now seeking to close that gap. By bringing TTPs in line with other license regimes, the regulator is signalling that infrastructure providers will no longer be treated differently from operators when it comes to performance accountability.

What Happens to Companies That Do Not Comply

The consultation paper does not explicitly detail penalties for non-compliance at this stage; that will be determined after the feedback process concludes. However, the regulatory logic is clear: companies that cannot or will not meet the proposed targets will face pressure to either comply, find a partner to support deployment, or exit the market.

Industry analysts note this could trigger consolidation in the tower infrastructure space, smaller or undercapitalized players being absorbed by larger, better-funded operators. For Pakistan’s telecom ecosystem, that consolidation could actually be a positive outcome if it results in a smaller number of more active, better-resourced tower companies accelerating deployment.

The Industry’s Concerns

The PTA has opened the consultation to industry feedback, and not all responses are expected to be supportive of the proposed targets.

Tower deployment involves significant upfront capital, land acquisition, equipment procurement, power infrastructure, and ongoing maintenance. In Pakistan’s current macroeconomic environment, with high financing costs, currency volatility, and energy price pressures, the financial case for aggressive tower deployment is harder to make than it was several years ago.

Some licensees are expected to argue that the proposed annual targets are unrealistic given these constraints and may propose alternative frameworks with longer timelines or lower initial obligations. The PTA has explicitly invited stakeholders to suggest alternative rollout models if they disagree with the proposed structure.

The deadline for written feedback is May 4, 2026.

Why the Timing Matters

Pakistan is in the middle of its most ambitious connectivity push in years. Jazz and Zong have already commercially launched 5G services. Ufone has confirmed a May 2026 5G launch. The Telenor-Ufone merger is creating a combined entity that will need to densify its network across 26,000 tower sites. The government’s Digital Pakistan agenda requires meaningful broadband expansion into underserved areas.

All of that infrastructure ambition runs directly through tower companies.

The PTA’s consultation paper is not just a regulatory housekeeping exercise. It is an attempt to unlock a layer of infrastructure investment that has been stalled for years by the absence of accountability. Whether the final rollout obligations are set at the proposed levels or adjusted following industry input, the direction is now unambiguous: holding a tower license in Pakistan will require actually building towers.

For a country that needs more of them urgently, that shift is long overdue.

also read: PTA Issues IoT Licences to 23 Comapnies in Push for Smart Technology Ecosystem