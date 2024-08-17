PTA Cracks Down on Illegal SIMs and Online Content

Islamabad: In a bid to curb illegal activities and ensure a secure digital landscape, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has commenced a phased operation to block illegal SIMs. The first phase, initiated on Friday, targeted SIMs registered with fake or canceled identity cards.

According to sources, the PTA is utilizing data obtained from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to identify and deactivate these fraudulent SIMs. Subsequent phases will focus on blocking SIMs linked to expired ID cards and those registered in the names of deceased individuals.

To mitigate inconvenience to users, the PTA has been sending out awareness messages urging SIM owners to update their information. The authority emphasized that illegal SIMs usage facilitates various criminal activities and will not be tolerated.

In addition to the SIM crackdown, the PTA has been diligently working to cleanse the online space. Over the past three and a half years, the authority has blocked more than 363,000 URLs containing illegal content. Categories such as hate speech, defamation, and content against Islam and security were prioritized.

The PTA’s efforts have resulted in significant blocking rates, with social media platforms playing a crucial role in removing harmful content. However, the authority continues to monitor online activities and take necessary actions to protect the public.

The PTA’s initiative is a step forward in creating a safer and more regulated digital environment in Pakistan.