Pakistan Teleco­mmunication Authority (PTA) has laun­ched a centralised cyber security platform for the telecom sector. The system is called National Telecom Security Operations Center (NTSOC). The system aims to improve the security of telecom infrastructure and build a secure and resilient cyberspace for Pakistan. After the formulation of the Cyber Security Policy, NTSOC is the first-ever sector-focused security operation.

PTA Launches Cyber Security Platform for Telecom Sector

The centre will have three key components:

Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM)

Threat Intelligence

Security Orchestration and Automated Response (SOAR)

PTA claims that with the integration of this portal, telecom companies and internet service providers will be able to share threat intelligence with the PTA and other industry operators. The portal will facilitate information sharing between PTA and telecom service providers on the latest cyber security threats, incidents, vulnerabilities, security news and other information.

The centre has been established under the Pakistan National Cybersecurity Policy 2021 and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca 2016). The goal of the system is to secure Pakistan’s critical telecom data and infrastructure against cyber-attacks.

The project will offer security solutions for companies to improve their protection against any attack.

Moreover, the system works with telecom operators and the national Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert) to ensure a quick and effective response to any attack.

There are eight registered telecom companies in the country. These are Jazz, Telenor Pakistan, Zong 4G, Ufone, PTCL, Transworld, National Telecom­munication Company and the Special Comm­unications Organisation.

