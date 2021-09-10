PTA Declares Ufone as the Winner of the Spectrum Auction for NGMS

In accordance with the timelines mentioned in Information Memorandum (IM) for the Spectrum Auction for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Pakistan 2021, the opening of application and sealed bid offers from the prospective applicants have been completed on 9th September 2021.

PTA received bid from PTML(Ufone), after scrutiny of the submitted bid, PTA declares Ufone as the winner of the auction process.

This will generate the revenue of USD 279 Million (excluding advance tax). Government will receive 50% upfront payment of PKR 23.44 Billion within 15 days; out of which 20% of the said amount i.e PKR 9.38 Billion has already been received on 9th September 2021. Remaining 50% will be paid in 5 equal annual installments.

Total Spectrum won by Ufone is 9 MHz in 1800 MHz band which is 70.3% of the total offered spectrum in the said band during the current Auction. This addition will increase Ufone spectrum holdings from 6 MHz to 15 MHz in 1800 MHz band. This will help Ufone to provide enhanced quality and increase coverage footprint for Voice and Data services.

PTA completed auction process with the assistance of internationally reputed consultant Frontier Economics who was onboard since January 2021, and conducted thorough consultation with cellular industry and other stakeholders.

Furthermore, GoP constituted Auction Advisory Committee in October 2020 under the chairmanship of Finance Minister. MOIT&T issued Policy Directive on 4th August 2021 under which the process has been completed.

License will be issued to Ufone which includes enhanced Network rollout obligations and Quality of Service standards to ensure consumers interest.

