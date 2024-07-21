PTA Denies Media Reports on Waiving Off 50% Dues for LDI Operators

In response to recent media reports, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has firmly denied claims that it agreed to the Ministry of IT & Telecom’s (MoIT) proposal to waive off 50% of outstanding dues of Long Distance and International (LDI) operators against Access Promotion Contribution (APC) for the Universal Service Fund (USF) payment.

Contrary to the circulating reports, PTA stated that it has already taken up the matter with MoIT for the recovery of 100% of the principal amount owed by the LDI operators. The Authority emphasized its commitment to recovering the full outstanding amount and not offering any concessions.

PTA also highlighted its ongoing collaboration with MoIT regarding the license renewal process. The Authority reassured its dedication to supporting MoIT in the recovery of all outstanding dues and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

