PTA Details Electronic Auction System Ahead of 5G Spectrum Auction Tomorrow

Pakistan’s telecom regulator has outlined the mechanism that will be used for the country’s upcoming 5G spectrum auction, detailing a structured electronic bidding process designed to ensure transparency and competitive participation among telecom operators.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the auction will be conducted through an Electronic Auction System (EAS) using a clock auction format, a widely used method in global spectrum sales. The process is scheduled to begin on March 10 at 10:00 am.

Under the proposed framework, telecom operators, including Jazz, Zong, and Ufone, will participate in the auction and place bids for spectrum across multiple frequency bands aimed at supporting next-generation mobile services.

The spectrum to be offered includes bands in the 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz ranges, which are expected to play a critical role in enabling high-speed mobile broadband and the eventual rollout of 5G networks in Pakistan.

The auction will begin with an initial clock round lasting 60 minutes, during which participating operators will submit their bids for the available spectrum. Subsequent rounds will take place at 30-minute intervals, allowing bidders to maintain, increase, or reduce their demand based on the prevailing price levels.

According to the auction methodology, if demand for any spectrum band exceeds the available supply at the current price, the system will automatically increase the price in the next round, prompting operators to reassess their bidding strategies.

The process will continue through successive rounds until demand across all bands becomes equal to or less than the available spectrum, at which point the main auction will conclude and final spectrum allocation will be determined.

PTA officials say the electronic system has been designed to ensure fairness, efficiency, and transparency while minimizing the risk of technical disruptions during the bidding process.

The upcoming auction represents a key milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to introduce 5G services, which are expected to deliver significantly faster internet speeds, lower latency, and greater network capacity compared with existing mobile technologies.

Industry analysts believe the introduction of 5G could help accelerate digital transformation across sectors, including e-commerce, healthcare, education, and smart infrastructure, while also expanding opportunities for innovation within Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

However, the speed and scale of 5G deployment will depend on factors such as spectrum pricing, operator investment, and supporting infrastructure, all of which will influence how quickly telecom companies roll out next-generation services across the country.

