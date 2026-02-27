The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Meta, has developed a new security system aimed at preventing hacking incidents on WhatsApp. The move comes in response to a sharp rise in account takeovers and online fraud cases across Pakistan.

Under the new system, a “double OTP” (One-Time Password) feature will be introduced to strengthen user account protection. The feature is designed to add an extra layer of authentication during the login or verification process.

PTA Develops New System with Meta to Prevent WhatsApp Hacking

According to PTA officials, if the first OTP sent to a user is intercepted or leaked to hackers, a second OTP will automatically be issued after three minutes. This additional code will serve as a backup verification step. It will reduce the chances of unauthorized access even if the initial code is compromised.

Authorities say fraudsters have been using various tactics to trick users into sharing their OTPs. These methods include phishing messages, fake calls, and impersonation schemes. Once hackers gain access to a WhatsApp account, they often use it to contact the victim’s friends and family. They request money under false pretenses. In many cases, victims suffer financial losses before they realize their accounts have been hijacked.

To address this growing threat, the newly developed system will also provide users with a recovery option if their OTP has been leaked. This means users will have an additional mechanism to regain control of their accounts quickly, minimizing potential damage.

PTA officials confirmed that technical consultations between the authority and Meta have been completed. The rollout of the new security feature will begin in Pakistan as a pilot initiative. If successful, Meta plans to gradually introduce the system in other countries as well.

The decision to launch the feature first in Pakistan highlights the seriousness of the issue in the country. Over the past year, WhatsApp-related fraud cases have increased significantly. It prompts regulatory authorities to seek stronger preventive measures rather than relying solely on public awareness campaigns.

Experts believe the double OTP system could play a key role in reducing online fraud. By introducing a time-delayed secondary verification code, the system disrupts common hacking methods that rely on immediate misuse of stolen credentials.

While no security measure can guarantee complete protection, officials are optimistic that the new framework will significantly reduce account takeovers and financial scams linked to WhatsApp. The PTA has also advised users to remain cautious, avoid sharing OTPs with anyone, and report suspicious activity immediately.

With digital communication becoming central to daily life, stronger authentication systems are now essential. The collaboration between PTA and Meta signals a more proactive approach to cybersecurity, aiming to protect millions of users from increasingly sophisticated online fraud schemes.