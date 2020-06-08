PTA extends deadline for registration of mobile phones

Earlier this month Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) published a press release stating that the date of IMEI mobile blocking is extended until July 3rd. The law refers to IMEIs which are certified by GSMA but are not accepted by the PTA.

PTA officials said a decision on the new date for a deadline would be announced following directives from the federal government and committees.

The reason for extinction is the citizens’ offer facilitation, and it also maintains the standard of social distancing. The uncited mobile devices would be blocked from July 4th and will notify people via SMS.

According to the notice, all mobile devices connected to the main network via SIM are required to register from the local mobile network in Pakistan within the next 60 days from first use of the phone. However, the government has imparted a lockdown nationwide due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Unregistered mobile phones would have been block in March this year, however, due to rapid rise in the Coronavirus cases, the date had been extended. The government in collaboration with PTA launched online registration of devices. You can visit the official website.