PTA Extends SIM Disowning Period to One Year in Major Move to Curb Illegal Registrations

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has strengthened its SIM security framework by extending the SIM disowning period from 60 days to 365 days.

The new measure means that any newly activated SIM can now only be disowned after one year of activation, significantly increasing responsibility on individuals during the biometric verification process.

The move is part of PTA’s broader efforts to strengthen identity protection and improve transparency within Pakistan’s telecom ecosystem, where illegal SIMs have long been associated with financial fraud, cybercrime, and other unlawful activities.

Public Advised to Regularly Check Registered SIMs

PTA has also advised citizens to regularly verify the number of SIMs registered against their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Consumers can check registered SIMs by visiting:

cnic.sims.pk

Alternatively, users can send their CNIC number without dashes via SMS to 668 to receive details of active SIMs registered under their identity.

The authority emphasized that individuals should immediately report any unauthorized or suspicious SIM registrations to their respective mobile operators to prevent misuse.

Telecom analysts say the extension of the disowning period reflects growing regulatory concern over identity theft and fraudulent SIM usage, particularly as Pakistan experiences a rise in digital banking, mobile wallets, and online verification systems linked to mobile numbers.

Pakistan has previously introduced multiple biometric verification measures to improve telecom security, including mandatory fingerprint verification for SIM issuance and restrictions on the number of SIMs that can be registered against a single CNIC.

Officials believe the latest step could further strengthen accountability in the telecom sector while reducing the risk of unauthorized mobile connections being used for illegal activities.

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PTA Is About to Block WhatsApp Accounts Linked to Unregistered SIMs, Are You Safe?