VPN in Pakistan: PTA extends the deadline for registration

A lot of speculation has been going on around PTA blocking VPN for sometime now. Although the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has declared that the registration process has been made compulsory and the process has been started, they are currently not being blocked by the authority.

A VPN is a system that allows users to access the web with a masked internet protocol ( IP) address to virtually untrace their online actions. That allows a user to maintain security and privacy online.

In order to enable the registration of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) by businesses and the public.The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to extend the VPN registration deadline for a further period of two months until 30 September 2020, as recommended by the Ministry of Information Technology. The Telecommunications (MoITT), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan software houses Association for IT.

Press Release: In order to facilitate businesses & the public for registration of Virtual Private Networks(VPNs), PTA has decided to further extend VPN registration deadline for a period of 2months till 30th Sep 2020, under the recommendations of @MoitOfficial, @PSEB & @PASHAORG pic.twitter.com/Ff9VNhNX47 — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 31, 2020

The terms of the registration, the specifications are focused for users who work for a local or international business from home. Legitimate users of the the software are asked to contact their Internet service provider to initiate the registration process. Users can register their VPNs without ending up with a static IP. On its official website, the VPN registration process and the specifications on its official website, and also engaged in awareness-raising through industry forums. Operator contact information are available on PTA ‘s website.