PTA, Facebook talks on digital citizen protection rules

Facebook and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) addressed Citizens Security (Against Digital Harm) Regulations 2020 at a virtual conference, as stated in the media. As part of an ongoing consultation the Facebook delegation proposed recommendations. Both delegations had exchanged views on a transparent and progressive consultation during the meeting.

Representatives of Facebook pointed out that the rules should aim for greater transparency on information constrained in Pakistan as well as to maintain the right of citizens to freedom of expression as guaranteed under the Pakistan Constitution incorporate due process requirements.

The meeting also addressed recommendations for the creation of an autonomous monitoring system as mandated by the Prevention of Cyber Crimes Act (PECA). Consultations have begun after the 2020 Citizen Safety (Against Online Harm) Regulations were adopted to allow international social networking tech companies to adopt universal requirements in blocking material for matching nation laws.

This meeting is part of this consultation with the foreign social media tech giants. The chairman of the PTA added that there is no question that there is a greater threat to false news, slander, libel and pornography and that the rules recently laid down should be further checked if it were considered appropriate to deter web material linked to terrorism, bigotry, hate speech, harassment, fake news, incitement to terrorism.

The meeting began the continuing consultation phase on Citizens’ Security (Against Internet Harm) Regulations, 2020.According to PTA’s press release, Chairman PTA and AIC officials shared perspectives on a open, multi-faceted and inclusive consultation mechanism and more potential for participation at the introductory conference.