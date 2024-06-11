PTA & FIA Conduct Successful Raid Against Illegal ISP in Lahore

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have ramped up efforts to crack down on illegal service providers. In this regard, the PTA Zonal Office in Lahore, in collaboration with the FIA recently raided an illegal Internet Service Provider (ISP) operating in Punjab University Town-II, Lahore.

While raiding, the authorities found an operational internet setup without a valid license. Afterward, one individual was taken into custody, and essential equipment, including five Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and two Optical Network Terminals (ONTs), were confiscated. The FIA is carrying out a thorough investigation in line with the law.

This successful operation highlights the PTA’s unwavering commitment to combating illegal service providers. The continuous monitoring and continuous efforts by the PTA have played a vital role in identifying and shutting down unauthorized ISPs. Moreover, these measures are also important in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, as they can lead to significant losses to the national exchequer.

The PTA emphasizes the significance of using telecom services only from operators licensed by the PTA. On the contrary, engaging with unlicensed providers not only disrupts services unexpectedly but also indirectly supports unlawful activities that damage the economy.

