PTA & FIA Crack Down on Illegal International SIM Sales

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, conducted raids in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Karachi, seizing thousands of illegal pre-activated international SIMs.

In Multan, five raids resulted in the confiscation of 7,064 SIMs and the arrest of eight individuals. In Lahore and Gujranwala, authorities seized a total of 252 SIMs, leading to the arrest of both shop owners. In Rawalpindi, multiple illegal SIMs were recovered, including 335 UK SIMs seized in recent operations. In Karachi, 10 SIMs were confiscated, and the shop owner was taken into custody.

PTA remains committed to combating illegal SIM sales and urges the public to cooperate and complainting PTA such illegal activities through PTA website https://www.pta.gov.pk in ensuring a secure digital environment.

