PTA, FIA Crack Down on Illegal Internet Providers in Gujrat, Arrest Two

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has intensified its campaign against unauthorized internet service providers, carrying out two raids in Gujrat that led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of networking equipment.

According to the PTA, the operations were conducted by its Lahore Zonal Office in coordination with the FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) Gujrat. The raids targeted two locations, Habib Plaza in Karianwala and Prime Communication on Main GT Road in Sarai Alamgir, where internet services were allegedly being provided without valid PTA licenses.

During the first raid in Karianwala, authorities dismantled an operational setup that was reportedly delivering internet services through fiber-optic and point-to-point (P2P) links. One individual was arrested, while officials confiscated equipment including a MikroTik Cloud Switch Router, three Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), four GPON Optical Network Units (ONUs) and a Radius Server.

The second operation was conducted in Sarai Alamgir, where another unlicensed internet service setup was taken offline. One person was arrested, and authorities seized two network switches, five OLTs, four GPON ONUs, a Radius Server and an invoice slip as part of the investigation.

PTA said the raids reflect its continued efforts to curb the illegal provisioning of internet services and protect the licensed telecommunications sector. The authority added that unauthorized operations not only violate regulatory requirements but also result in financial losses to the national exchequer.

The regulator urged consumers to subscribe only to internet and telecom services offered by PTA-licensed operators, warning that services provided by illegal operators could be discontinued without notice. PTA also advised users to verify licensed service providers through the authority’s official website.

The latest enforcement action forms part of PTA’s broader nationwide campaign to eliminate unlicensed telecom operations and strengthen regulatory compliance across Pakistan’s digital communications sector.

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