PTA & FIA Raid Another Fraudulent SIM Company

PTA Zonal Office Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, carried out a successful raid against a mobile franchise company located in Lahore. Like the others, this franchisee was also reportedly involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

For the past couple of months, our national telecom regulator, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has been taking stringent steps to put an end to the illegal issuance of SIMs. The authority has cracked down on illegal SIM issuers in different parts of the country. Previously, they conducted a raid on a mobile phone company franchise in Peshawar.

Evidence found during the raid:

Four BVS devices and two laptops were seized as evidence after the FIA and PTA raided the mobile franchise company. Along with it, three people were also arrested at the location by the FIA team. The FIA is currently probing the matter further.

PTA had also lodged a complaint with FIA earlier based on information related to the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale channel.

Along with the enforcement actions, the PTA is likely to engage in public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives to inform the public regarding the risks related to illegal SIM issuance.

The raids are part of PTA’s continuous efforts to control the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This resolute and unwavering commitment underscores the Authority’s dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs.

Also read:

PTA Champions Child Online Safety on World Children’s Day