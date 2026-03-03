The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has completed the evaluation of applications for participation in the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS)/5G Spectrum Auction and has announced the qualified bidders, according to provisions of the Information Memorandum (IM).

Following the rigorous assessment process, three telecom operators have been cleared to participate in the auction: Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (Ufone), Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Jazz), and CMPak Limited (Zong).

PTA Finalizes Qualified Bidders for March 10 NGMS/5G Auction

The NGMS/5G Spectrum Auction, a key milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation, is scheduled to commence on 10th March 2026. The auction aims to facilitate the rollout of 5G services across the country, enhancing connectivity, promoting technological innovation, and supporting economic growth.

PTA reaffirmed that the auction process has been conducted in a transparent and competitive manner, in line with national regulatory guidelines. The Authority’s decision follows careful scrutiny of applicants’ eligibility, financial capacity, and technical readiness to ensure fair participation and sustainable deployment of next-generation mobile services.

Industry experts have welcomed the announcement, noting that the entry of all major telecom players is expected to intensify competition, potentially benefiting consumers through improved service quality, coverage expansion, and innovative 5G-enabled solutions.

The spectrum auction is anticipated to attract significant investment and serve as a catalyst for Pakistan’s digital economy, facilitating advancements in sectors such as healthcare, education, industry automation, and smart city initiatives.

