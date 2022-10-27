In recent times, the tax on imported phones in Pakistan has been increased in an exorbitant manner, with it reaching around PKR 150k on flagship phones. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that imported mobile phones must be registered by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) within 2 months of the import, or they would stop functioning on local cellular networks. This implies that you must pay import duties on any mobile phones you bring into Pakistan. However, there is a bright side to it as the import tax is going to be exempted for overseas Pakistanis.

PTA Finally Working on a Smartphone Import tax Amendment for Overseas Pakistanis

The great news comes directly from the national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which issued a press release stating that imported mobile phones would no longer be blocked. The telecom regulator has requested that smartphones be free from import duties from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

However, it is also pertinent to mention here that the new rule will exempt only one smartphone imported from abroad for personal use. The smartphones imported in bulk or for retail sale, for example, must still pay the standard import duties. The measure could assist Pakistanis living abroad to avoid paying additional fees for phones they have already purchased.

It would also assist non-Pakistani citizens who wish to bring their smartphones to Pakistan for personal use. Keep in mind, however, that the final decision rests with FBR, and PTA has merely requested the new change. Therefore, the development is not yet official.

Check out? PTA Warns of Strict Action Against those Installing TV & Internet Wires on Poles