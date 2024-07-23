PTA Firewall Clarification: Tender for Internal IT Security, Not Public Monitoring

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a statement to address recent rumors circulating in newspapers and on social media regarding its tender for the acquisition of the PTA firewall. According to the official statement, the tender is not intended for monitoring or controlling national internet and social media activities.

The PTA emphasized that the tender is specifically for the acquisition of firewalls intended solely for use within its internal IT infrastructure. This procurement aims to enhance the security of PTA’s internal systems and will be deployed exclusively at PTA’s primary data centre and its Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

Specifically, the PTA has issued a tender for the acquisition of four Next Generation Firewalls and two Web Application Firewalls. This initiative is designed to ensure robust, layered security for PTA’s internal network and applications. The purpose of these firewalls is to safeguard PTA’s internal systems against potential cyber threats, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of its internal operations.

A firewall serves as a critical barrier between an internal network and the wider internet. It functions as a security guard stationed at the entrance of the network, scrutinizing every piece of incoming and outgoing traffic to determine whether it should be allowed or blocked. Much like a physical firewall prevents the spread of fire, its digital counterpart prevents the spread of cyber threats.

PTA reiterated that this procurement is a part of its ongoing efforts to enhance internal security measures and is in no way related to monitoring or controlling public internet or social media activities. PTA said in its statement that the tender is a proactive step to strengthen the security framework of PTA’s internal infrastructure, ensuring the continued protection and reliability of its data and systems.

Here’s the PTA’s complete statement:

Recent rumors circulating in newspapers and on social media regarding PTA’s tender for acquisition of next generation and web applications and firewalls are for monitoring and controlling of national internet and social media are inaccurate. It is clarified that the tender is meant for acquisition of firewalls intended for sole use on PTA’s internal IT infrastructure. The procurement is aimed at enhancing the security of PTA’s internal systems and will be used exclusively at PTA’s primary datacenter and its Disaster Recovery (DR) site.

Specifically, PTA has issued a tender for the acquisition of four Next Generation Firewalls and two Web Application Firewalls. This move is to ensure robust, layered security for PTA’s internal network and applications only.

