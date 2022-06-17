PTA First LDI License Granted To Cyber Internet Services Pvt. Limited

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently granted the first Long Distance International (LDI) license after 8 years. The PTA First LDI license is issued to Cyber Internet Services Pvt. Limited as part of the ongoing deregulation of the telecom sector.

PTA First LDI License Issued After 8 years

PTA has taken a gap of over 8 years to issue the LDI License. The LDI license was issued by PTA after the completion of formalities by the company. In addition to that, it took place after the submission of $0.5 million license fee and $10 million bank guarantees for the laying of a 1,500 km optical fiber cable.

It is a piece of very good news because it’s the first time that private companies will be able to provide fixed-line telecommunication services. It was the monopoly of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) earlier but now more licenses would be issued on completion of formalities by other companies too.