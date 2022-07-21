PTA formulates Digital Security Framework

After comprehensive consultation and debate with Telecom Industry and prominent cyber/digital security experts, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has developed a “cyber security framework.” The framework is based on the Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulation (CTDISR) and specifies the responsibilities of auditors and PTA licensees.

A maturity model has also been developed as part of the framework, with controls categorized based on their criticality. It is worth noting that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) considers each member state’s cyber security framework while compiling the Global Cyber Security Index (GCI).

Despite the effects of Covid-19 and the rising flow of ordinary socioeconomic services into the digital realm, governments are seeking to tighten their digital security, according to him.

In terms of cybersecurity measures, Pakistan ranks 79 on the GCI 2020 rating. Cyber attacks are being launched against individuals, organizations, and the government in Pakistan.

The GCI was originally introduced by the ITU in 2015. The International Telecommunication Union’s Global Cybersecurity Agenda (GCA) serves as the initiative’s broad base and structure.

The framework will help organisations to efficiently manage and reduce digital security risk, and it is an important step toward improving the telecom industry’s security environment.

