PTA Given ultimatum of 120 days for Nayatel AJK License Application Decision

One year back, Nayatel, Pakistan’s leading telecom solutions company submitted an application for the provision of fiber broadband services in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. However, for this one year, the Nayatel AJK License Application decision remained pending at Pakistan Telecom Authority- PTA’s end. For this, the company approached IHC for the provision of fiber broadband in AJK.

Nayatel was of the opinion that as per Telecom Rules 2000, the application for a telecom license must be decided within a period of 120 days. The telecom company also revealed that PTA took too much time due to security clearance. Hearing this, Islamabad High Court ordered PTA to decide the license application of Nayatel for AJK within 120 days.

In response to this petition, PTA submitted a report that this delay was due to security concerns since Nayatel had approached the SCO for clearance which is still not responded to. Nayatel also revealed that the Government of AJK has issued the Right Of Way (ROW) permission to the operator which was withdrawn later on. Later Nayatel was asked to get permission for Special Communication Organisation. The company said that permission was deliberately not granted to protect the business interests of SCO.

People living in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are not happy with the poor internet services provided in the area and it is swift time that such licenses should be granted on time to help people with the best services.  The need for the internet during covid days had shown how people living in this area suffered since they could not attain online education and work from home due to the same reason. Other telecom operators have always remained vocal regarding the provision of licenses in these areas so let’s see when the final decision will be taken by PTA.

