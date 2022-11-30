PTA Given ultimatum of 120 days for Nayatel AJK License Application Decision
One year back, Nayatel, Pakistan’s leading telecom solutions company submitted an application for the provision of fiber broadband services in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. However, for this one year, the Nayatel AJK License Application decision remained pending at Pakistan Telecom Authority- PTA’s end. For this, the company approached IHC for the provision of fiber broadband in AJK.
Nayatel was of the opinion that as per Telecom Rules 2000, the application for a telecom license must be decided within a period of 120 days. The telecom company also revealed that PTA took too much time due to security clearance. Hearing this, Islamabad High Court ordered PTA to decide the license application of Nayatel for AJK within 120 days.
In response to this petition, PTA submitted a report that this delay was due to security concerns since Nayatel had approached the SCO for clearance which is still not responded to. Nayatel also revealed that the Government of AJK has issued the Right Of Way (ROW) permission to the operator which was withdrawn later on. Later Nayatel was asked to get permission for Special Communication Organisation. The company said that permission was deliberately not granted to protect the business interests of SCO.