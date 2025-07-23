The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided not to shut down the operations of defaulting LDI companies immediately. This news brings some relief to the companies, but they still have a lot to do in the coming days. Recently, PTA held hearings with these Long Distance and International (LDI) telecom companies. After listening to their side, the authority issued new orders. PTA has asked six LDI companies to clear their pending dues within one month.

The outstanding amount is massive. Together, these companies owe about Rs. 80 billion. This includes a basic amount of Rs. 24 billion. The rest, about Rs. 56 billion, is late payment surcharge.

PTA Gives Defaulting LDI Companies One Month to Clear Huge Dues

According to PTA’s new orders, each company has been told how much to pay. Wateen Telecom must pay Rs. 6.25 billion. Circle Net has to pay Rs. 5.9 billion. Multinet’s dues stand at Rs. 1.41 billion. Redtone has the biggest amount to pay — Rs. 14.31 billion. WorldCall must pay Rs. 5.69 billion. Telecard needs to pay Rs. 4.07 billion.

PTA held separate hearings for each company before making this decision. The hearings were based on directions from the Ministry of IT and recent court decisions.

While some progress has been made, there is still no final solution about how these dues will be cleared or how licenses will be renewed. According to reports, out of the nine LDI companies, five are ready to pay their main dues in instalments. This means they have agreed to a payment plan.

However, four companies are still not ready to even pay the basic amount in parts. This has made the situation difficult for PTA and the Ministry of IT.

If these companies do not pay within the given time, stricter action may be taken. This could include shutting down their services or not renewing their licenses.

The telecom sector is watching the situation closely. If these dues are not recovered on time, it could affect the overall telecom operations in the country.

PTA’s final goal is to recover all pending amounts and ensure that telecom companies follow the rules. The next few weeks are very important for these companies. They must arrange the money and clear their dues to keep doing business without any trouble.

For now, the countdown has started. All eyes are on whether these companies will pay up or face action.