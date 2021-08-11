PTA Grants Authorization to LMC to Manufacture mobile devices of Samsung Locally

Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has given permission to Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) Limited to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan for tech giant Samsung. In this regard, a statement issued by PTA said that this permission was given to Lucky Motor Corporation Limited under Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations 2021. According to the statement, the company had applied for permission to set up a mobile device manufacturing plant in Karachi, Pakistan for the manufacturing of Samsung brand mobile devices.

PTA said that setting up an assembly plant for Samsung mobile devices in Pakistan is a significant achievement. Furthermore, the Authority said that establishing an assembly plant, it will revolutionize the dynamic mobile manufacturing ecosystem by ensuring the presence of major domestic and foreign players in the Pakistani market.

In addition to that, the authority said that this was possible only due to the favorable policies of the Government of Pakistan as a result of its ongoing efforts towards ‘Digital Pakistan’. PTA has so far allowed 25 foreign and local companies to manufacture mobile devices locally. The mobile devices manufactured by these companies will not only be sold in the country but also exported to other competitive markets in the region.

According to PTA, mobile device manufacturing plants in Pakistan will also help in providing new employment opportunities and low-cost mobile phones to consumers. It may be recalled that in July this year, it was reported that Samsung was in talks with three investors to set up a mobile manufacturing unit in Pakistan. Sources said that Samsung is in the process of finalizing a plan to license one of them after shortlisting several companies for mobile phone manufacturing in Pakistan.

