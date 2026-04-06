PTA Grants NOC to Ufone for Telenor Merger

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Ufone, clearing a major hurdle in its proposed merger with Telenor Pakistan, according to sources within the regulator.

Officials familiar with the matter said the long-pending merger between the two telecom operators has now been finalised at the regulatory level. As part of the approval process, Ufone has agreed to comply with an 18-page set of conditions outlined by the PTA.

The development marks a significant step forward in the consolidation of Pakistan’s telecom sector, where both companies have been seeking to strengthen their market position amid increasing competition and financial pressures.

Sources added that the case will now proceed to the Islamabad High Court, where the next phase of legal formalities will be completed. The court is expected to issue an amalgamation order, after which Telenor Pakistan will cease to exist as a separate legal entity.

Regulatory officials have also assured that the merger will not place any additional financial burden on consumers. The PTA is said to be closely monitoring the process to ensure that service quality and pricing remain unaffected.

If completed, the merger is likely to reshape the competitive landscape of Pakistan’s telecom industry, creating a stronger combined entity under Ufone while streamlining operations and resources.

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