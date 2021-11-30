PTA Grants Select Technologies License to Locally Manufacture Xiaomi Phones

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has granted manufacturing license to Select Technologies Pvt. Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Link Communication Ltd.) for the manufacturing of Xiaomi mobile phones in Pakistan. Air Link Communication Limited is consolidating its position as one of the leading mobile phone distributors and manufacturing company of the country. Air Link Group already has license to manufacture mobile phones of Transsion Holding’s major brands i.e. Tecno & iTel. This license makes Air Link Communication Ltd, the only company in Pakistan having manufacturing contracts and license for two leading mobile phone companies in the world.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi, the global consumer electronics and smartphone giant, joined hands with Select Technologies (Pvt) Limited (SELECT), as its manufacturing partner for Xiaomi mobile phones in Pakistan targeting a production of initially around 2.5 million to 3 million handsets annually.

This is a significant milestone for the economy as it will reduce the import bill and create jobs for the local population. This is a result of Government’s policies to enhance localization and stimulate the industrial growth of the country.

