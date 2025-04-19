The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started providing licenses to the Virtual Private Network (VPN) service providers under the Class License for the Provision of Data Services in Pakistan. PTA has already provided the Class licenses to three VPN companies.

“All VPN service providers operating without a license are advised to promptly obtain the required Class License to ensure compliance with the existing regulatory framework. Timely licensing will help prevent potential service disruptions and ensure uninterrupted access for their customers,” a press statement issued here read.

PTA Grants VPN Licenses to Tackle Internet Slowdown in Pakistan

Those interested in applying can find full details, including who is eligible and how to apply, on the PTA’s official website at www.pta.gov.pk.

Since the ban on X (previously known as Twitter), the use of VPNs in Pakistan has gone up significantly.

Pakistan has been suffering from the internet slowdown issue since then. PTA claimed that the excessive use of VPNs is one of the main causes of this slowdown. Because the increased use of VPNs has put additional pressure on the country’s bandwidth, resulting in slower internet speeds. It has also sent the report to the Ministry of IT, highlighting the need to enhance bandwidth to meet the growing internet demand.

To overcome the demanding need for fast internet, the government should take some appropriate steps. First of all, there is a need for enhanced bandwidth to meet the growing demand. Moreover, there is a need to upgrade existing networks to support higher bandwidth and adopt newer technologies like 5G.

There is also a need for improving spectrum management. The telecom operators should also provide affordable data packages, which will ensure internet access is both widespread and inclusive. Lastly, digital literacy programs and policies promoting local content creation can support a more sustainable and efficient digital ecosystem.